DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Cfra

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cfra from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

DXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

NYSE:DXC opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

