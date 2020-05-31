Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $232.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Nomura from $190.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.52.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $209.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.99. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 149.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,918,000 after acquiring an additional 29,892 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

