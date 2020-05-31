Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to $8.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.97% from the stock’s current price.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of VET opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $813.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.21). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,123,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 159,269 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 461,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 49,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 391,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

