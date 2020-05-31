Canaccord Genuity Lowers Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target to $11.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.86% from the stock’s previous close.

TGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NYSE TGI opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $472.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.72. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $29.38.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $693.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

