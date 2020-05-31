Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cfra from $164.00 to $208.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.48.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $218.87 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $219.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.54, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.08.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $1,137,670.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,037.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $511,653.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,572.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,116 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,259. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

