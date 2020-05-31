VMware (NYSE:VMW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cfra

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the virtualization software provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $154.00. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VMW. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $156.27 on Friday. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. VMware had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in VMware by 2.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $436,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $286,067,000 after purchasing an additional 968,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of VMware by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $296,294,000 after purchasing an additional 173,604 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

