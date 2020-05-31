Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Stoneridge from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE:SRI opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $562.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.61. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 6.77%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 185.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,625,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after buying an additional 1,056,449 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,950,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,634,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after buying an additional 201,776 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

