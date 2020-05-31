Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Strength in the electronic products business along with product development and a large customer base is likely to aid Allegion’s top line in 2020. Also, several cost-control measures along with pricing and productivity actions, and solid operating leverage will likely benefit the company’s margins. The company remains committed in rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. However, it anticipates periodic work shutdowns at some of its operations on lower customer demand and material shortages. Also, it withdrew its revenue guidance for 2020 on end-market uncertainties, stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. In the past three months, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry and also look comparatively overvalued. High debt levels can increase its financial obligations.”

ALLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $99.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.47. Allegion has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The firm had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegion declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 953.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 843.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

