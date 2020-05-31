Dell (NYSE:DELL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

May 31st, 2020

Dell (NYSE:DELL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Dell from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

NYSE DELL opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dell has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $67.31.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 57,073 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $2,229,271.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,295,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,790,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,575 over the last three months. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Dell by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Dell by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Dell by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 317,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 61,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 128,255 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dell by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.



Analyst Recommendations for Dell (NYSE:DELL)

