Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $194.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Berkshire have lost lower than the industry in the past year. The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies measured by premium volume. Its inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates its financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus. However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results. Also, huge capex remains a headwind. Berkshire Hathaway’s first-quarter operating earnings improved year over year on better insurance performance.”

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

BRK.B opened at $185.58 on Friday. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $159.50 and a 52-week high of $231.61. The company has a market cap of $450.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.87.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.01). Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $61.27 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.