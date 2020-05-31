SunTrust Banks Increases Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $70.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.64.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.61. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The business had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $5,876,977.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,796,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,950,000 after acquiring an additional 185,060 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 41.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,772,000 after acquiring an additional 359,240 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,798,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,346,000 after acquiring an additional 130,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,013,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

