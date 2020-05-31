Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG stock opened at $146.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.67. Everbridge has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $309,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $8,309,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $2,975,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.