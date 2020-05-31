Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

EVBG stock opened at $146.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.67. Everbridge has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $309,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $8,309,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth $2,975,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Analyst Recommendations for Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deswell Industries Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59
Deswell Industries Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59
Acacia Research Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56
Acacia Research Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26
Learning Tree International Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55
Learning Tree International Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55
NS Solutions Trading 3.4% Higher
NS Solutions Trading 3.4% Higher
Eutelsat Communications Shares Down 0.6%
Eutelsat Communications Shares Down 0.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report