Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 631.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

