Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Raised to $267.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $202.00 to $267.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their price target on Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.13.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $269.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.74. Pool has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $270.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pool will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,215,750. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.