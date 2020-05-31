Guggenheim Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $270.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by analysts at Guggenheim from $250.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $244.01 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after buying an additional 49,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

