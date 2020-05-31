Guggenheim Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $270.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by analysts at Guggenheim from $250.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.42.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $244.01 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after buying an additional 49,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 61,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
