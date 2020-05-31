Piper Sandler Increases Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $70.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s current price.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

