Piper Sandler Increases Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $70.00

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s current price.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.08.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $71,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: Market Timing

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$9.07 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc This Quarter
$9.07 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc This Quarter
RPM International Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
RPM International Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Nordstrom Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Nordstrom Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
GoPro Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
GoPro Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Crown Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Crown Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”
Veeva Systems PT Raised to $195.00
Veeva Systems PT Raised to $195.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report