Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. FIG Partners initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 630,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

