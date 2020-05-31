Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $275.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cfra from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.42.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $244.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

