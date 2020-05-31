Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to $65.00 at Cfra

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective upped by Cfra from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.63.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,466,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,188,000 after acquiring an additional 508,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 375,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.