BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to $45.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s current price.

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $30.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from $56.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

DOOO stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 3.57. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $56.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 55.90%. The firm had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in BRP by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in BRP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 518,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BRP by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BRP by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after buying an additional 137,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

