AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) PT Raised to $24.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.
NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
