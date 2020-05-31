AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) PT Raised to $24.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

