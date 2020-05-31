BCE (NYSE:BCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BCE reported mixed first-quarter 2020 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the top line missing the same. As part of its mobile 5G strategy, BCE's Bell announced its first 5G network equipment supplier agreement with Nokia. It aims to deliver initial 5G service in urban centers across Canada as smartphones come to market in 2020. Bell is bringing direct fiber links in the City of Hamilton and continues to expand the reach of its fiber network in smaller centers. However, its local lines for traditional telephony service continue to witness lower traction among large customers. The successful implementation of BCE’s core goals is the most critical factor in determining its profitability. The execution requires enhanced employee skills and more capital investments, which exert pressure on margins.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

BCE opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

