New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of iRobot worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 1,269.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in iRobot by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 815,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRBT. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $257,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,759 shares of company stock worth $373,550. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.68.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

