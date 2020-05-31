New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. FMR LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fox Factory by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Fox Factory by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

FOXF opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,573.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,722.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

