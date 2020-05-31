Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,398 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp Inc. KY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $696.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.