New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Hancock Whitney worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSE:HWC opened at $21.62 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

