Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,218,000 after purchasing an additional 83,889 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 955,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,816,000 after purchasing an additional 159,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,680,000 after purchasing an additional 672,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,564 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RHP stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

