Arizona State Retirement System Sells 40,876 Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,104,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 53,879,950.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,599 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,903,000 after acquiring an additional 325,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 3,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 303,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMO opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 35.46 and a current ratio of 35.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 75.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

In related news, Director John L. Bernard purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Also, CEO Phillip A. Reinsch purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 65,800 shares of company stock worth $348,836. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

