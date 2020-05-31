Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.16 Million

Brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to announce $142.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.95 million and the highest is $143.36 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $397.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year sales of $853.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $764.56 million to $918.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of HCC opened at $14.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $720.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.31. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.