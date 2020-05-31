Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PACB. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $27,148,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $15,420,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $4,686,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,876,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 807,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,834,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after buying an additional 801,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 58.35% and a negative return on equity of 131.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

