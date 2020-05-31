Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of WIFI stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.83 million, a PE ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boingo Wireless Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

