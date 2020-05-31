Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.33 Million

Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report $19.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.60 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $20.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $74.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $79.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $67.97 million, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $70.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVCY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 39.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

