Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,740 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Apergy were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the first quarter worth $4,757,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APY. Evercore ISI cut shares of Apergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apergy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

NYSE APY opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $690.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.63. Apergy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

