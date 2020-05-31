17,183 Shares in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $8.35 on Friday. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 1,914.29% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.