RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report sales of $184.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.14 million and the lowest is $179.24 million. RadNet posted sales of $289.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sidoti upped their target price on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $17.04 on Friday. RadNet has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $892.23 million, a PE ratio of 426.11 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

In other news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after purchasing an additional 377,090 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 78.4% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,895,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 832,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RadNet by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,973 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,100,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 24.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,011,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 200,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

