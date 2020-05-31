ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $34.88 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 35.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney acquired 1,500 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 5,172 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SFBS shares. BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

