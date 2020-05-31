Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 17,854 MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,793,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 712,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 428,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 279,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. MBIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of ($6.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.63 million. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 18,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $130,636.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

