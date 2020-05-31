New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,679 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben purchased 2,500 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $42.37 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

