New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,272 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

