New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,750 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

XNCR opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.73. Xencor Inc has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.92.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 79.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $17,686,068.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

