New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 30,577 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,577 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $20.81 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,415. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

