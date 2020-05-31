Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post $49.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.26 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $61.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $206.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.76 million to $210.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $230.49 million, with estimates ranging from $221.03 million to $248.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAIN. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Securities lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Morris purchased 1,300 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,892.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. French purchased 2,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $366,575.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAIN opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

