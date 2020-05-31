$50.43 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce sales of $50.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.20 million to $53.83 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $56.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $225.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.60 million to $231.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $242.33 million, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $250.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 1.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Fung acquired 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $100,319.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,353 shares in the company, valued at $838,131.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 106.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 26.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FC stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

