$139.50 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post $139.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.75 million and the lowest is $137.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $98.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $550.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $558.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $599.03 million, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $652.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $132.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 79,995 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $100,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 382.0% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 55,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

