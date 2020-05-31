Arizona State Retirement System Sells 54,777 Shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,314 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,777 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $759,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,104,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 42,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 313,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 34,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $6.35 on Friday. Archrock Inc has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $954.26 million, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,965.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,489.95. Insiders purchased a total of 179,426 shares of company stock valued at $660,509 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

