$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce sales of $1.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $16.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $30.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $168.83 million, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $200.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. Zogenix’s revenue was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zogenix from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,257.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $260,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zogenix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Deswell Industries Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59
Deswell Industries Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59
Acacia Research Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56
Acacia Research Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.56
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.26
Learning Tree International Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55
Learning Tree International Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55
NS Solutions Trading 3.4% Higher
NS Solutions Trading 3.4% Higher
Eutelsat Communications Shares Down 0.6%
Eutelsat Communications Shares Down 0.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report