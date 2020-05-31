$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce sales of $1.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $16.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $30.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $168.83 million, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $200.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. Zogenix’s revenue was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zogenix from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,257.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Wiggins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $260,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Zogenix by 2,196.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zogenix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

