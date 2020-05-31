Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 153,869 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,869 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 30,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

PPC stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.