Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zynga by 13,797.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Zynga by 142.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,458,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,153 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $18,737,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 130.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,727 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $37,579.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,731.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 574,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,090. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.