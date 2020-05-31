CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRNCY. Berenberg Bank lowered CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of CRNCY opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $882.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $5.67.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

