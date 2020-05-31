SunTrust Banks Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $268.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks from $262.00 to $268.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $13.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.07.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $242.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.88 and its 200 day moving average is $279.38. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $334.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after acquiring an additional 337,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,483,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $492,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

